Indian Land SC man arrested for sharing child porn, police say

Indian Land, SC

A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he was accused of downloading and sharing child pornography, officials said.

Mark Langan Fredrickson, 55, of Indian Land, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants. Fredrickson downloaded the illegal material from the internet, then shared it online, warrants state.

Second-degree sexual exploitation in South Carolina involves sending or sharing videos or pictures, state law shows. The crime carries a mandatory two years in prison and up to 10 years for a conviction, state law shows.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Department of Homeland Security started an investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general’s office prosecutes cases through an Internet Crimes Against Children task force that includes federal agents and cyber crime detectives with the Lancaster and York County sheriff’s offices.

