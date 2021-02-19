Crime

Pair charged after Chester County deputies find half pound of meth, assault rifle

Chester, SC

A North Carolina woman and a York County man are in custody after Chester County deputies seized a half pound of meth, drug paraphernalia and half a dozen guns, including an assault rifle, from a hotel near Interstate 77 on Friday, officials said.

Jada Danniell Rogers, 24, of Charlotte, and Dustin Allen Beck, 27, of Fort Mill, were arrested after deputies seized the drugs and weapons at a Holiday Inn Express off S.C. 9 near Exit 65 of I-77, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

Patrol deputies doing a property check of the hotel around 3 a.m. Friday found Beck in the parking lot while illegally in possession of a firearm, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Deputies then found several more guns in a backpack, including some weapons that had been reported stolen, Suskin said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the room Beck was staying in at the hotel, Suskin said. In the room deputies seized a half pound of methamphetamine, cash, and other items, Suskin said.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

During the investigation Friday, Rogers was also arrested and taken into custody, Suskin said.

Both Rogers and Beck remain in the Chester County Jail pending service of arrest warrants, sheriff’s office and jail records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

