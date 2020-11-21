Officials: Charlotte schools teacher arrested for meth possession in York County

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

A teacher at a school in Charlotte has been suspended after he was charged with possession of illegal drugs in York County, police and school officials said.

Jason Brown, 47, was arrested while in possession of methamphetamine, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Brown had meth when pulled over in a traffic stop near Brown’s home in western York County, Kennedy said.

Brown was booked into the York County jail Friday morning then released on bond, York County Sheriff’s Office jail records showed.

Brian Hacker, a spokesman for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, said Saturday in a written statement to The Herald that Brown is a teacher at Wilson STEM Academy in Charlotte.

Brown was suspended with pay, effective Friday, Hacker said in the written statement.

No other information about Brown’s teaching role has been released.

Possession of meth carries a potential punishment of up to three years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina state law shows.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.