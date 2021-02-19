Crime

Lancaster woman charged with leaving scene after pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run accident

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster woman has been charged in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian in January, police said.

Carolyn Blackmon Crook, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily injury, according to Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Crook was driving on Airport Road near Hillcrest Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Jan. 21 when she collided with pedestrian James Mitchell Rollings, 59, Southern said. Rollings was injured and taken to a hospital, Southern said.

Crook fled the scene of the collision, Southern said. The crash was investigated by the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Jurisdictional Accident Investigation (MAIT) Team.

Leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury is a felony in South Carolina that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

