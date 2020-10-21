Clover man driving car fled after hitting woman who died. He’s not going to prison

A York County driver who failed to stop after he hit a woman walking in the road near Clover in 2019 will not spend any time in prison, officials said.

Manson Earl Williams, 68, of Clover, was driving on S.C. 55 on May 4, 2019 when his vehicle struck Peggy Mullinax, said Matthew Shelton, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Mullinax, 38, died.

Williams fled and was located days later by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers, Shelton said.

Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to hit and run concerning duties of a driver involved in an accident with death, according to court documents and Shelton.

Shelton said the evidence showed the victim was walking in the road when she was struck. Williams violated the law by failing to stop and render aid, the lawyers said.

South Carolina law requires a driver involved in a crash with injury or death to stop and give assistance.Under South Carolina law, hit and run in a case involving death carries up to 25 years in prison.

Williams pleaded guilty under an agreement where he faced a maximum of five years in prison, Shelton said. After a court hearing Wednesday, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hughston Jr. sentenced Williams to five years probation that includes the first year under house arrest, according to court documents.

The five-year prison sentence will be suspended on the service of the five years probation, documents show.

Shelton said Judge Hughston considered all the facts when determining the sentence. Evidence showed that Williams did not cause the collision, but violated the law when he fled.

Gary Lemel, Williams’ lawyer, said Williams apologized in court for not stopping after the crash.

“As Mr. Williams said when he addressed the court, he could apologize a thousand times to the Mullinax family and it would not be adequate for the pain and suffering he caused,” Lemel said after court. “He hopes that taking responsibility for his choices that night will bring some small measure of closure to them.”