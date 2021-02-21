Man dies days after shooting outside Fort Mill gas station; police looking for suspect

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Mill police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in what is now a murder case after a man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a shooting outside a gas station late Friday night.

Police said 23-year-old Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts, who is not in custody, is facing a murder charge, according to a press release from the Fort Mill Police Department.

Watts, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, the release said. He was last seen driving a gold-colored 2008 Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate NPN 522, according to the release.

Watts should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a male victim, who has not yet been identified, with gunshot wounds on the ground at a Circle K parking lot off U.S. 21., police said. He was taken to Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center where he died Sunday, the release said.

Officers determined shots were fired from a gold car that had two people inside before fleeing the scene toward Interstate 77, police said.

According to South Carolina court records, Watts was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in October 2019. In that case, a sentence of five years in prison was suspended.

Watts also has a York County conviction for illegal possession of a gun from 2017, court records show.

Anyone with information about Watts should contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

Rock Hill homicide

Shortly after the shooting in Fort Mill, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot just before midnight Friday in a driveway on Rich Street in Rock Hill. The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the hospital, police said.

Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department said Sunday night no arrests have been made in the murder case.

Detectives with the department’s criminal investigations division continued to work the case Saturday and Sunday and are following leads but detectives have not released any suspect information, Chavis said.

There is no indication that the two homicides are related, police said.

Check back for updates.