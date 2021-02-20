Man shot in parking lot outside Fort Mill convenience store near I-77, police say

A man was shot in a parking lot outside a York County convenience store late Friday, police said.

The victim was found around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Circle K on U.S. 21 after he was shot from a car in the parking lot, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Officers determined the shots were fired from a gold car outside the store that had two people inside, Zachary said. The vehicle fled the scene on adjacent Sutton Road toward nearby Interstate 77, Zachary said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. His name and condition have not been released.

Police from several agencies responded to the shooting near the Catawba River and the Rock Hill city limits, east of I-77 and south of Charlotte and the North Carolina state line.

