Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Fort Mill store turns himself in to police

The suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Fort Mill store has turned himself in, police said.

Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Fort Mill Police Department, said Police Chief Jeff Helms. Watts is charged with murder in the death of Sy’Veon My’Veon Howard, 25, of Lancaster, according to police records.

Howard died Saturday.

He was shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Circle K store on U.S. 21, at the intersection of Sutton Road, police and York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Fort Mill police had issued a murder warrant for Watts, Helms and Maj. Bryan Zachary said.

It’s unknown when Watts will make a first appearance before a Fort Mill town judge. A town judge or county magistrate cannot set a bond on a charge that carries a potential life sentence, South Carolina law shows.

A conviction for murder carries 30 years to life under South Carolina law.

Watts will go to court in Fort Mill, then be sent to the York County jail at the Moss Justice Center in York.

According to South Carolina court records, Watts was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in October 2019. Watts also has a York County conviction for illegal possession of a gun from 2017, court records show.

