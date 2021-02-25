NC woman sought ‘hitman’ to kill ex’s roommate in Fort Mill SC, police say

A North Carolina woman has been arrested after police say she hired someone to kill her ex-boyfriend’s roommate.

Jessica Florence Fisher, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested by Fort Mill Police Department detectives on a charge of solicitation of a felony, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

On Feb. 18, Fisher paid an undercover police officer posing as a hitman $100 in an attempt to target a man who is the former boyfriend’s roommate, Zachary said. Fisher told the undercover officer she wanted the roommate “gone like a freight train,” according to a Fort Mill police incident report.

Fisher met the undercover officer at a hotel and told him she wanted a photo as proof, police said. She gave the officer $100 to make sure he would return, police said.

“The money was paid to secure the return of the hitman,” Zachary said Thursday. “She wanted (the roommate) to be killed, since she believed him to be responsible for the break-up of the relationship.”

Fisher was arrested Feb. 18 as she left the hotel, police said.

Police first heard Feb. 8 that Fisher was trying to pay someone to harm another person, according to a Fort Mill police incident report.

An informant drove around with Fisher on Feb. 11 equipped with recording equipment, according to Zachary and a Fort Mill police incident report. In that conversation Fisher spoke about having her ex-boyfriend or her ex-boyfriend’s roommate killed, according to the report.

Police then arranged a meeting with Fisher and an undercover officer posing as the hitman, according to the report.

Fisher has since posted $50,000 bond at the York County jail and has been released, records show.