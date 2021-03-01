When clerk chased an iPhone thief, a second suspect pointed a gun at him, police say

Police are looking for two suspects after a clerk who chased a cellphone thief only to have a second suspect pull a gun on him, officials said.

The crime happened Saturday afternoon at a T-Mobile store off Dave Lyle Boulevard near Interstate 77, Exit 79, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

A suspect in the store grabbed two iPhone Pro Max models from the counter and ran out of the store, according to a Rock Hill police incident report. An employee gave chase out of the store.

As the clerk was chasing the suspect, a second suspect got out of a car and pointed a gun at the clerk, the report stated. The two suspects then fled in the car, according to the police report.

New Apple iPhone Max Pro cellphones can cost around $1,000 or more, according to online retail sites. Since a gun was used, the incident became an armed robbery case, Chavis said.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt. Chavis cautioned anyone who is a victim of a crime about pursuing a suspect.

“Be careful in making that decision to confront someone because you never know what that person or others are willing to do to avoid apprehension,” Chavis said.

No arrests have been made. The armed robbery remains under investigation.