Thieves smash York County store’s doors near Fort Mill — and only steal cigarettes

A pair of thieves smashed doors at a York County store and stole $2,500 worth of cigarettes over the weekend, deputies said.

The burglary happened Saturday at the Doby’s Bridge Mart on Dobys Bridge Road near the town of Fort Mill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects smashed the glass front doors with rocks to gain entry to the store, Faris said.

The suspects filled a garbage bag with 40 cartons of cigarettes, including Marlboro, Winston, Pall Mall and Newport, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Nothing else was reported stolen.

Two cameras at the store and part of the building structure were also damaged in the break-in, the report stated.

Video surveillance from the store showed two suspects in hoodies and wearing gloves, according to the report.

Detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.