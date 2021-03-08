Crime

Car crash leads to 2 cousins in York crime spree going on since Christmas, police say

York, SC

A car crash in York led to the arrest of a pair of cousins in a crime spree that had been going on since Christmas, police said.

David Hayes, 20, and Frederick Hayes, 26, were arrested on multiple charges after video surveillance from a previous crime matched the car in a March 1 wreck, said Det. Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department. The two suspects are cousins, Hoffman said.

Surveillance video from a late February break-in matched the car and suspects, Hoffman said.

The driver of the car, identified as David Hayes, fled the crash site but Frederick Hayes stayed with the vehicle, Hoffman said.

David Hayes, who was caught Saturday, is charged with burglaries at a house on Christmas Day, two Hispanic grocery stores in February, and the Royal Inn motel on March 3.

He faces 20 charges that include burglary, conspiracy, larceny, damage to property, and possession of burglary tools, along with an outstanding warrant from a burglary in August, York County court and jail records show.

Frederick Hayes was arrested from one of the February break-ins on nine charges including burglary, conspiracy, larceny, damage to property, and possession of burglary tools. He turned himself in on Thursday, Hoffman said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both David Hayes and Frederick Hayes remain in the York County jail, York County Sheriff’s Office records show.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service