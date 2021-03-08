Car crash leads to 2 cousins in York crime spree going on since Christmas, police say

A car crash in York led to the arrest of a pair of cousins in a crime spree that had been going on since Christmas, police said.

David Hayes, 20, and Frederick Hayes, 26, were arrested on multiple charges after video surveillance from a previous crime matched the car in a March 1 wreck, said Det. Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department. The two suspects are cousins, Hoffman said.

Surveillance video from a late February break-in matched the car and suspects, Hoffman said.

The driver of the car, identified as David Hayes, fled the crash site but Frederick Hayes stayed with the vehicle, Hoffman said.

David Hayes, who was caught Saturday, is charged with burglaries at a house on Christmas Day, two Hispanic grocery stores in February, and the Royal Inn motel on March 3.

He faces 20 charges that include burglary, conspiracy, larceny, damage to property, and possession of burglary tools, along with an outstanding warrant from a burglary in August, York County court and jail records show.

Frederick Hayes was arrested from one of the February break-ins on nine charges including burglary, conspiracy, larceny, damage to property, and possession of burglary tools. He turned himself in on Thursday, Hoffman said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both David Hayes and Frederick Hayes remain in the York County jail, York County Sheriff’s Office records show.