2 York County stores robbed: One with gun threat, another near sheriff’s office

York County deputies are investigating two store robberies that happened Tuesday, including one with the threat of a gun, and another near the sheriff’s office.

Before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a suspect robbed the Dollar General Store at the intersection of S.C. 161 and Shiloh Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

No weapon was shown, Faris said.

The suspect wearing a hoodie and mask ran from the store, deputies said. K-9 units and patrol officers are searching the area, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office put out social media alerts on Facebook and Twitter to the public because of the large police presence in the area east of York along S.C. 161 and S.C. 5.

NOTICE: Increased police activity in the area of South Shiloh Rd. & Hwy 161 Deputies & K9 Units in the are searching for a robbery subject that ran from the nearby Dollar General. The subject is described as a white male, brown hoodie, blue or purple mask, khaki pants. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/UAPaMYuwb9 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) March 9, 2021

As of 2:30 p.m., the suspect remained uncaught.

The area is just east of the sheriff’s office, near the intersection of S.C. 161 ad S.C. 5.

Earlier robbery Tuesday

Earlier Tuesday before 5 a.m., a man who threatened to have a gun robbed the Circle K store on Carowinds Boulevard between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line, according to Faris and sheriff’s office incident reports.

The suspect, wearing a camouflage pattern hoodie and surgical mask, stole two cash drawers after knocking over computer monitors and other equipment, according to the report.

The suspect was tracked by K-9 units to a motel parking lot nearby but no arrests were made.

No injuries were reported in either robbery and the incidents are not connected, deputies said.