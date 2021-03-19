SWAT extricates barricaded, armed Rock Hill man in kidnap, sex assault; hostage freed

A convicted felon was armed when he barricaded himself in a Rock Hill home with a female victim before SWAT was called. He now faces charges that include kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

Darius Vanbibber, 36, was arrested Wednesday after the Rock Hill Police Department SWAT team was called to a Brookview Court home, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Vanbibber barricaded himself in the house with a gun and refused to let a female victim leave before he was taken into custody by SWAT negotiators, Chavis said. The woman was freed, but police did not report on her condition.

Vanbibber is charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a gun at a person, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to police and jail records.

He faces as much as 95 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Kidnapping and sex assault in the first degree each carry up to 30 years in prison for a conviction. The domestic violence charge carries up to 20 years for a conviction.

Vanbibber was denied bond after a hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court and is being held at the York County jail pending trial.