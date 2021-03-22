Charlotte woman admits to shooting in Fort Mill road rage. She’s heading to prison.

A Charlotte woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a road rage shooting in Fort Mill.

Nautykah Samone Bolden, 23, pleaded guilty Monday in York County criminal court to felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to court records and Leslie Robinson, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. No one was wounded in the incident.

Bolden was sentenced by visiting S.C. Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons to 14 months in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, records show.

Bolen was sentenced under the state’s youthful offender act, which is applicable for defendants under age 25 who have no previous criminal record, Robinson said.

The crime happened around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, on an exit ramp of Interstate 77 at S.C. 160.

The victim, a North Carolina woman driving a work van, was not hit by the bullet, said Robinson and Fort Mill Police Department detectives. The victim took cellphone video of Bolden’s vehicle.

The bullet passed behind the driver’s seat and embedded in the passenger door, police said.

“The defendant’s actions were extremely dangerous,” Robinson said after court.

Shooter fled the scene, changed license plate

Bolden fled the scene after firing at the victim and later changed the car license plate, Robinson said.

Bolden turned herself in to Fort Mill police nine days after the shooting on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was later released on $60,000 bail before pleading guilty Monday.

The attempted murder and weapons charges were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement with Bolden, Robinson said.

Bolden’s lawyer, Montrio Belton, said after court that Bolden understands her actions were wrong.

“The bottom line is a 23-year-old woman with no criminal record made a very bad decision,” Belton said. “The court took all those factors into consideration and she was sentenced appropriately.”

Under South Carolina’s youthful offender laws, Bolden can petition the court after five years if she has no other convictions to seek to have her record cleared, Belton said.