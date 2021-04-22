York County suspect arrested in Fort Mill arson case where home, lawn burned in March

Police in Fort Mill have arrested a York County man in connection with an arson case where a house and lawn were set fire, jail records show.

Jacob Lee Cabasal, 42, was charged late Wednesday with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of harassment, according to booking records from the York County Detention Center.

Cabasal is accused of setting a home on fire in the 2000 block of Lily Lake Lane on March 25, officials with the Fort Mill Police Department said in a written statement in late March. Cabasal, who had lived in apartments north of Fort Mill near the North Carolina state line, had been sought on the arrest warrants since shortly after the fire, Fort Mill police said.

The house fire was in the Waterside by the Catawba subdivision, police said. The fire was reported in the early morning hours after midnight, according to an incident report.

Arson investigation: if any resident in the vicinity of Lily Lake Lane or Shiloh Bend Trail has any pertinent footage from home surveillance cameras please let us know. We are looking for a white 4 door Toyota Tundra from 03/24/21 at 3:30PM-1:00AM 03/25/21. Thanks



803-547-2022 — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) March 25, 2021

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, police said. The house and property had extensive damage, officials said.

Cabasal was denied bond after appearing in court and remains in jail, records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.