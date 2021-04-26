Teen girl shot in Rock Hill at apartment complex; police seeking shooter

A teenage girl was shot Sunday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police found her in downtown Rock Hill around 9 p.m. Sunday where she was being treated by EMS, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim remains at Piedmont Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.

Investigators determined from witnesses she had been shot in the parking lot at the Wildwood Springs apartment complex in the 1100 block of Springdale Road, Chavis said. The complex is near Dave Lyle Boulevard and Interstate 77.

No arrests have been made. Police are seeking a suspect in the shooting but have not released any other details.

The shooting of a teen Sunday was the second in two days in the city. On Saturday, a 19-year-old male was fatally shot at apartments near Cherry Park in a killing that police and York County prosecutors from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said was self-defense. No charges were filed in the Saturday shooting.

