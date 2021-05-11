Crime

Rock Hill police say a woman died after she was shot in the head late Monday night

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rock Hill

Rock Hill police are looking for information on a shooting Monday night that left a woman dead.

Officers responded at 11:27 p.m. to Hagins Street, near Moore Street. Officers learned the shooting victim was taken to a nearby residence on Hagins Street.

According to the police department, officers arrived to find a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS transported the woman to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Rock Hill police, criminal investigations division, forensic services and K-9 responded. The incident is listed as a homicide. The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 803-329-7293.

Check back for more.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service