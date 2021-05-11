Rock Hill police say a woman died after she was shot in the head late Monday night

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rock Hill police are looking for information on a shooting Monday night that left a woman dead.

Officers responded at 11:27 p.m. to Hagins Street, near Moore Street. Officers learned the shooting victim was taken to a nearby residence on Hagins Street.

According to the police department, officers arrived to find a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS transported the woman to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Rock Hill police, criminal investigations division, forensic services and K-9 responded. The incident is listed as a homicide. The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 803-329-7293.

