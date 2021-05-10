This wooded Rock Hill site is where York Prep wants to put its new school and gym

York Preparatory Academy has a plan in for a new school and gym in Rock Hill.

York Prep applied with the county zoning board of appeals to allow a school at 3090 Mt. Holly Road. The site is about 12 miles from the current school on Golden Gate Court. The new site on Mt. Holly and Tuckaway roads would be 21 acres parceled out of a four-property, 258-acre project.

The site includes the former Pinetuck Golf Club property. The new school site would be part of the planned Kettlesong development. Its website describes Kettlesong as an eventual 550 acres that includes a former Vernon Grant farm.

The zoning board has the school plan on its agenda Thursday.

The proposed two-story K-8 school would be 99,000 square feet. A single-story gym would add another 20,000 square feet. The buildings would be on opposite sides of wetland areas that would be crossed by undulating stacking roads for the school. Two new public roads would be built as part of the project.

If the zoning appeals board approves an exception to allow the school, it would have to go back to the county planning commission with a more detailed submission.

One issue with the project involves water and sewer service. Rock Hill city utilities don’t run out to the site, though there’s a letter from the city to the county indicating service can be extended for the project.

The site is less than two miles from I-77.

York Prep is a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School. The K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill has four buildings now on a 43-acre campus. The school offers a range of athletic and extracurricular activities.

Last year York Prep announced expansion plans for a second campus, a new K-8 school due to growth. A location wasn’t given at the time.