Rock Hill woman, Orangeburg man charged in a Fort Mill attack against another woman

A Rock Hill woman and Orangeburg man have been charged in the January kidnap and sex attack against a Fort Mill woman, officials said.

Amaiya Talia Givens, 21, and Jerry J.C. Kinard, 35, each are charged with attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges are connected to the Jan. 30 attack against a woman at a Fort Mill apartment, according to Fort Mill Police Department and court records.

Givens also is charged with criminal conspiracy, said Fort Mill police Maj. Bryan Zachary.

***UPDATE ON SEXUAL ASSAULT JANUARY 30TH***



On January 30, 2021, a sexual assault occurred at a residence located within the Fort Mill Townhomes, 200 Drane Circle, Fort Mill, South Carolina. 1/5 — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) May 21, 2021

The victim reported to police that on Jan. 30 a stranger knocked on her door and claimed to have the victim’s W-2 tax forms, Zachary said. The victim told officers the stranger forced his way inside, told her he had a weapon and assaulted the victim, Zachary said.

Concern for public safety at that time was so acute that Fort Mill police issued a safety advisory about the attack through social media and news releases.

Assault Incident - Safety Advisory



MEDIA RELEASE



On January 30, 2021, at approximately 12:50PM, a sexual assault incident occurred at a residence located within the Fort Mill Townhomes, 200 Drane Circle, Fort Mill. Please see our Facebook page for more details. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) February 2, 2021

Zachary said four months of investigation revealed that Givens drove Kinard to the victim’s home.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed a vehicle registered to Givens was in the area, according to a police incident report. The victim told police there was “bad blood” between the two women, according to Zachary and the report.

“There was an adversarial relationship between suspect Givens and the victim,” Zachary said Friday.

Kinard was arrested at his home south of Columbia by a team of State Law Enforcement Division agents, Orangeburg deputies and other police, officials said.

The relationship between Kinard and Givens has not been released.

The first-degree burglary charge carries as much as life in prison if convicted, South Carolina law states. The attempted murder, kidnap and sexual assault charges all carry as much as 30 years for convictions, state law shows.

Kinard and Givens remain in the York County jail after bond was denied in court.