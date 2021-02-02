Fort Mill police warning: Woman attacked by armed stranger claiming to have tax form

Police in Fort Mill have issued a public safety warning after a woman reported she was attacked in her home by an armed stranger claiming to have her tax forms.

The victim was sexually assaulted Sunday afternoon at her townhome on Drane Circle east of downtown, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

No arrests have been made, Zachary said Tuesday morning.

Police issued a public safety advisory because of the attack by a stranger in the middle of the day. The department issued statements on their Facebook and Twitter social media pages to warn the public about the attack.

No other home attacks have been reported but the violence involved concerns police.

“We urge anyone who has someone come to the door to be cautious,” Zachary said Tuesday. “If a person does not know who is at the door, to be safe they can not open the door and call law enforcement. We want the public to know this happened and to be aware.”

The suspect knocked on the victim’s door Sunday and claimed to have the victim’s W-2 tax forms, Zachary said. The suspect then forced his way inside and assaulted the victim, Zachary said.

“As the victim opened her door, the suspect forcibly entered her apartment, displayed a weapon, and threatened her with physical harm if she did not comply with his demands,” Zachary said.

The victim escaped afterward and police were called, Zachary said.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, and dark colored hoodie, pants and boots, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Mill police at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

An attack at a home is at least the third in York County in recent weeks.

On Christmas Day in western York County an elderly couple was beaten and tied up in a home invasion. The female victim died before three suspects were later arrested.

On New Year’s Day in Rock Hill, an 82-year-old man was beaten and later died in a home invasion that remains unsolved.

Police have not said any of the attacks are related.

Check back for updates on this developing story.