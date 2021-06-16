Man awaits charges in parking lot shooting outside York County store near NC line

A Fort Mill man is in custody after a shooting incident outside a York County store during the Tuesday evening rush hour, deputies said.

No one was hurt.

Kenneth Russell Heim, 44, is in the York County jail pending service of arrest warrants in connection with the shooting outside the Times Turnaround gas station/store at U.S. 21 and U.S. 21 Business, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in a public place with many people nearby and had the potential for extreme danger, Faris said.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The area is between Carowinds Boulevard and Gold Hill Road, south of the North Carolina state line. The incident happened outside the store and was caught on store surveillance video, which official documents say was obtained by the sheriff’s office.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a man wearing camouflage pants who had shot at a vehicle in front of the business, the sheriff’s office report stated. Several deputies and police from the Fort Mill Police Department responded to the store. Heim was found in a car with a gun on the dashboard, the report stated.

Surveillance video obtained by deputies showed Heim in a “shooting stance” pointing the gun at a customer who walked into the store, the report stated. The video then showed Heim firing the gun at another vehicle, according to deputies.

Deputies recovered a shell casing and seized the weapon, according to the report. Deputies also interviewed witnesses at the crime scene, the report stated.