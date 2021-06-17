Rock Hill man charged with felony DUI after crash that injured woman driver

A Rock Hill man is charged with felony DUI after a woman was seriously hurt in a York County crash, according to police and court records.

William George Conley Jr., 34, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with DUI causing great bodily injury, driving with an open container of alcohol, improper license plate, no insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Conley was arrested after he was released from a hospital after treatment for injuries, Miller said. Conley was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after the crash, Miller said.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. June 5 on S.C. 161 near the intersection of U.S. 321 south of Clover, Miller said. Conley was driving north on S.C. 161 when his car went across the center line and hit an SUV driven by a 55-year-old Rock Hill woman, Miller said.

The woman had serious injuries and was airlifted to a Spartanburg hospital, Miller said. Her condition Thursday, 12 days after the crash, was not available.

Felony DUI with great bodily injury carries up to 15 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.

Conley remains at the York County jail pending an initial court hearing in York County court, records show.