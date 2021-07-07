4 hurt when car chased by police in Chester crashes into downtown building, cops say

A car being chased by police crashed into a building in downtown Chester Wednesday, officials said.

Four people in a car being pursued by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers were hurt when the car ran into an insurance office in downtown Chester after 2 a.m. Wednesday, said highway patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Two of the people in the car were taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte and two were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Miller said.

The names of the people in the car were not released and their conditions were not available Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers pursued the Toyota after a speeding infraction on S.C. 9 in Chester County where the driver of the Toyota did not stop for police, Miller said. The pursuit went from Chester County into the city limits of Chester before the crash.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the pursuit, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The Chester Fire Department and Chester County EMS treated the victims at the scene after initial rescue efforts by troopers and other law enforcement officers, the sheriff’s office incident report stated.

No law enforcement officers were hurt, according to troopers and sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Suskin.

The amount of damage to the building remains unclear.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned to investigate the chase and crash because both the highway patrol and sheriff’s office were involved in the pursuit, officials said.