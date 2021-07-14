Crime

2 charged with drug trafficking: Clover police find 6+ ounces meth in car trunk safe

Clover, SC

Two people from South Carolina have been charged with methamphetamine trafficking after Clover police found more than six ounces of the drug in a safe in a car trunk, officials said.

Jayson Michael Brown, 41, of Spartanburg County, and Christine Emma Raines, 31, of Cherokee County, were arrested Tuesday. The suspects were found asleep in a car at gas station pumps in downtown Clover, according to Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Officers found 176 grams of meth in a safe in the trunk of the Honda Civic, according to a police incident report. Brown had a gun in his pants pocket and a second gun was found in the car, police said. Officers also seized nine cell phones, the report stated.

Officers found baggies, pipes, and a scale inside the car, the report stated.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A trafficking meth over 100 grams conviction in South Carolina carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, state law shows.

Brown and Raines are being held at the York County jail without bond, pending trial.

