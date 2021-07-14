2 charged with drug trafficking: Clover police find 6+ ounces meth in car trunk safe

Two people from South Carolina have been charged with methamphetamine trafficking after Clover police found more than six ounces of the drug in a safe in a car trunk, officials said.

Jayson Michael Brown, 41, of Spartanburg County, and Christine Emma Raines, 31, of Cherokee County, were arrested Tuesday. The suspects were found asleep in a car at gas station pumps in downtown Clover, according to Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Officers found 176 grams of meth in a safe in the trunk of the Honda Civic, according to a police incident report. Brown had a gun in his pants pocket and a second gun was found in the car, police said. Officers also seized nine cell phones, the report stated.

Officers found baggies, pipes, and a scale inside the car, the report stated.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A trafficking meth over 100 grams conviction in South Carolina carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, state law shows.

Brown and Raines are being held at the York County jail without bond, pending trial.