Crime

Person shot between Lake Wylie and Clover; York County deputies seek suspect

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department
York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department
York County, SC

York County deputies are seeking a suspect after a person was shot in a subdivision near Lake Wylie, officials said.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. on Eskridge Terrace in the Mill Creek Falls Subdivision, according to a statement from Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is 5-feet-8 inches tall, and 140 pounds, deputies said in a statement.

There is a large police presence in the area southwest of the North Carolina state line as police search for the suspect.

Deputies put out an alert about the increased number of deputies and other police and emergency responders to area residents through Twitter and Facebook social media.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service