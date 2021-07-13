Woman charged with murder after York County man shot to death, left in truck container

A woman who had been free on bail in connection with drug and weapons charges has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a York County man found in a trailer near Lake Wylie, officials said.

Yevonne Nicole Price, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection to the shooting death of Steven Kyle Faris, court records show.

Faris, 35, was found shot to death July 8 in a trailer on Twin Streams Lane near Lake Wylie, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Coroner’s Office.

The area where the crime happened is south of the North Carolina state line.

Price was out of jail on $31,000 bond from 2018 charges of trafficking meth, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, all related to a traffic stop in the city of York, according to York Police Department records. In that case more than an ounce of meth and a loaded gun were seized, documents show. Those drug and weapons charges from 2018 remain pending in York County court, records show.

Three suspects now are charged with murder in the fatal shooting case.

Derek Jason Brown, 30, and Michael Davis, 47, were charged July 10 with murder, conspiracy and weapons violations in connection to Faris’ death, law enforcement and court records show.

Sheriff officials said Tuesday there was an argument among the suspects and victim, but declined to release other details.

All three defendants remain in the York County jail without bond, pending trial.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a mandatory sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Herald reporter Cailyn Derickson contributed to this story.