York County Sheriff: Person with ‘ties’ to Rock Hill police found dead in apartment

A York County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation is ongoing after a person with ties to the Rock Hill Police Department was found dead in an apartment in downtown Rock Hill.

The body was found after 3 p.m. Friday in the Anderson Apartment Building, 108 Main Street, at the corner of Main Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard, according to a written statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The homicide is not considered a random act of violence, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in the statement. No arrests have been made, Tolson said.

The incident is inside the Rock Hill city limits and across the street from the city police department. The city police department would normally handle a death investigation inside the city.

However, the sheriff’s office was asked by Rock Hill police to handle the investigation because the deceased has “ties” to the police department, Faris said.

The relationship between the victim and the Rock Hill Police Department was not released.

This case remains under investigation

The York County Coroner’s Office also is investigating, but has not yet released the identity of the victim, or a cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s statement





The entire written statement from the sheriff’s office states:

“At the request of the Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a homicide at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street, Rock Hill.

On July 23, 2021, at approximately 3:15 P.M. Deputies were called to the Anderson Apartment Building at 108 East Main Street after a person was found deceased in an apartment.

The Rock Hill Police asked the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to the person having ties to their agency.

Currently, no suspects are in custody and investigators believe this is not a random act of violence. Detectives ask if anyone has information regarding this case to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.”

Second body found Friday

The body is the second investigated by the sheriff’s office on Friday.

Earlier in the day, deputies and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated after a body was found in Lake Wylie near the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina. The body in the lake is believed to be a boater reported missing since Wednesday, officials said.

The cases are not related, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.