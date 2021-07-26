Video found in case of ex-deputy charged in retired Rock Hill officer’s murder, cops say

Video surveillance led to the murder arrest of a former Chester County deputy, according to an arrest warrant, in the case where a retired Rock Hill police officer was killed at his apartment Friday.

It remains unclear, however, where the video was recorded and how suspect Evan Robert Hawthorne and victim Lt. Larry Vaughan were connected.

York County deputies charged ex-Chester County deputy Hawthorne in the death of retired Rock Hill Police Department officer Vaughan late Friday, a few hours after Vaughan’s body was found in his apartment in downtown Rock Hill.

Deputies had probable cause to arrest Hawthorne “based on police investigation, witness statements, recovery of physical evidence, and video surveillance” according to the arrest warrant reviewed by The Herald.

The warrant states that Hawthorne killed Vaughan on or about last Thursday, although Vaughan’s body was not found until Friday, police and coroner officials said.

The warrant states Hawthorne broke the law “by killing the victim, with malice aforethought, by physically assaulting the victim causing his death.”

How victim, suspect connected still unclear

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated Vaughan’s death to avoid conflicts over Vaughan’s ties to the police department, officials said. Vaughan worked at the Rock Hill Police Department for 30 years until retiring last September.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast ruled Vaughan’s death was a homicide after a “physical assault,” but has not released any other information about the case.

Vaughan, known as “LV,” was 54 years old.

Aside from the warrant, York County deputies on Monday declined to release details about the investigation, including what is on the video surveillance and where the video came from.

Deputies also declined to say what physical evidence, referred to in the warrant, was recovered that allegedly links Hawthorne to the crime. Deputies also declined to say which “witnesses” have been interviewed.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said Monday that investigators are still investigating the case.

Vaughan’s apartment on Main Street in downtown Rock Hill is across Black Street and a parking lot from the Rock Hill Police Department, where Vaughan worked for three decades.

Suspect information

Hawthorne, 27, is being held at the York County jail without bail on a charge of murder. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

An application by Hawthorne for a court-appointed lawyer reviewed by The Herald states that he is unemployed and lives on a residential street north of Celanese Road several miles from downtown.

The application stated Hawthorne worked at a gym in 2020.

Winthrop University police issued an email to students and staff late Friday that said Hawthorne was a Winthrop student. The email alerted the college community about sheriff deputies conducting a search of an apartment in the Courtyard on campus, where Hawthorne resided.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey confirmed to The Herald on Friday night that Hawthorne was a deputy at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. Hawthorne was terminated in 2019 after he was arrested for DUI in Chester County while off-duty in a patrol car, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and Dorsey. South Carolina public court records show Hawthorne was enrolled in veterans court in Chester County. Hawthorne’s military record has not been released.

No trial date has been set for Hawthorne.

Rock Hill police statement

In a statement issued over the weekend, Rock Hill Police Department officials praised Vaughan’s career.

The statement said:

“The Rock Hill Police Department is mourning the tragic loss of Retired Lieutenant Larry ‘LV’ Vaughan.

“Lieutenant Vaughan began his career with the Rock Hill Police Department in June of 1990 and faithfully and tirelessly served our community for over 30 years before retiring in September of 2020. During his career, there was not much that he did not do. He was a Patrol Officer, Patrol Supervisor, Special Projects Officer, Criminal Investigations Supervisor, K-9 Officer, SWAT Sniper, SWAT Team Leader, SWAT Commander, Driving Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and a Patrol Rifle Instructor. Along the way he earned numerous awards and contributed to several competition-winning SWAT Teams.

“More importantly, Lieutenant Vaughan was a leader, a mentor, and a friend. Most Officers met Lieutenant Vaughan within the first couple days of joining the Department, and it never took long to realize he was called ‘To Serve and Protect.’ Lieutenant Vaughan embraced all the challenges that arose daily and, utilizing his unorthodox thinking, found a way to resolve them. His style of policing would directly influence and educate officers around him, unknowingly preparing them for the next time a similar situation would arise.

“Lieutenant Vaughan was a constant when it came to working overtime. He would often take extra assignments for the opportunity to meet new people and see familiar faces. He rarely missed the opportunity to work City Council Meetings or Come See Me Events. Lieutenant Vaughan was well-known for being the Supervisor-in-Charge for the annual Christmasville Christmas Parade. He never missed the chance to ensure the safety for the participants and spectators by leading the team of officers throughout the event.

“Upon his retirement, Lieutenant Vaughan would often stop by the Law Center during one of his daily walks. He never failed to put smiles on everyone’s faces.

“Chief Watts and the entire Rock Hill Police Department sends condolences and prayers to Tashia, Tyler, Parker, and his family. Thank you all for allowing LV to be a part of our family. Thank you for the dedicated public servant who never wavered in giving all he had to our community.

“Lieutenant Vaughan leaves behind a heralded career that is truly one for the ages. While LV is no longer with us, his smile, laughter, leadership, guidance, and friendship will never be forgotten. His legacy at the Rock Hill Police Department will always be remembered.”