Man in SUV killed in shooting near downtown Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill, SC

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting near downtown Rock Hill, police said.

Officers found the victim shot in a gold-colored SUV in the 230 block of Main Street at around 3:20 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Piedmont Medical Center EMS responded to the scene but the victim died, Chavis said.

The area is a block west of downtown Rock Hill and faces Laurel Street, Chavis said. It is near the city water tower that sits along Main Street.

The police department’s detective division, K-9 teams and forensics unit responded.

No arrests have been made, Chavis said.

On July 14, two 15-year-old juveniles were arrested for allegedly shooting a third 15-year-old victim in the same area. The victim in that case survived.

Chavis said it is unclear whether the incidents from July 14 and Monday are connected.

Monday’s homicide is the second in the city in three days. On Friday, a retired Rock Hill Police Department officer was found dead in his apartment at the corner of Main Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard. An ex-Chester County sheriff’s office deputy was charged late Friday with murder in that case.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

