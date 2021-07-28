Second driver charged with June hit and run death in York, SC, police say

A second suspect has been charged with hit and run in the June death of a man in York, police said.

Two men who were driving two different vehicles are now charged in the June 9 death of Nicholas Wayne Dunnavant, according to police and jail records.

Dunnavant, 24, died after he was found on Railroad Avenue in York, said Sgt. David Dover of the York Police Department.

Clifford Wayne Quinn, 31, was arrested late Tuesday on a charge of felony hit and run resulting in death, records show.

On Sunday, York police arrested Jermell Latavis Anthony, 33, on the same charge.

The two vehicles driven by Quinn and Anthony, unrelated to each other, both struck Dunnavant, Dover said.

Quinn admitted to police that his car struck Dunnavant and that he failed to stop and notify police as is required by South Carolina law, according to an arrest warrant in the case.

A conviction for felony hit-and-run resulting in death in South Carolina carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison, state law says.

Quinn remains in the York County jail under a $30,000 bond, records show.