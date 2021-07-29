York County suspect in shooting near Lake Wylie caught east of Charlotte, deputies say

A man wanted for a York County shooting near Lake Wylie has been arrested in North Carolina, according to police officials and records.

Melvin Eugene Cagle, 56, was taken into custody in Richmond County, N.C., said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Cagle had been sought by deputies on a charge of attempted murder since July 21, when a person was shot, not fatally, at a home on Eskridge Terrace, Faris said. The area is a residential neighborhood near the N.C. state line.

Richmond County is about 75 miles east of Charlotte and York County.

WANTED: Detectives are still attempting to locate Melvin Eugene Cagle. He's #wanted for attempted murder from a shooting incident on July 21st. Contact #CrimeStoppers or our Detectives at 803-628-3059. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/6B4kcvJ2Kh — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 23, 2021

The July 21 incident prompted a large police presence in the Lake Wylie neighborhood. Deputies published public safety advisories on Twitter and Facebook social media about the police activity after the shooting and that Cagle was being sought.

CLOVER/LAKE WYLIE: Shooting Investigation, increased police presence. The YCSO is searching for a shooting subject from 2107 Eskridge Ter. Clover, SC in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision. He’s a 56-year-old white male 5’8” tall & 140 lbs.

If you see this person call 911 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/TwejTFncny — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 21, 2021

Cagle is being held at the Richmond County jail without bond on an extradition/fugitive charge after a $500,000 bond was revoked, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office jail web site.

Cagle’s next court date in Richmond County is Aug. 25, the web site states.

It remains unclear when Cagle will be extradited back to York County to face the South Carolina charges.