York County woman charged with attempted murder after husband, 78, is shot

A York County woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her husband Friday morning, then calling 911, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A York County woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her husband Friday morning, then calling 911, officials said.

Deborah Faile, 69, was served arrest warrants Friday afternoon for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Faile is the victim’s wife, Faris said. The husband, whose name was not released, is 78 years old, Faris said.

The husband was shot once in the torso and taken to a hospital, Faris said. The victim’s condition was unavailable Friday afternoon.

Suspect called 911, deputies say

Deputies responded around 6:50 a.m. to the couple’s home on Brookside Drive outside Fort Mill, Faris said. The suspect had called 911 to say she had shot her husband, Faris said.

The 911 call said the woman fired five times, Faris said. The victim was struck once, Faris said.

Faile was taken into custody by responding deputies and no one else was hurt, Faris said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Under South Carolina law, a conviction for attempted murder carries a potential punishment of up to 30 years in prison in the S.C. Department of Corrections. The weapon charge carries up to five years.

Faile remained in the York County jail Friday afternoon pending an initial court appearance before a York County magistrate.