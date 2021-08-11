Crime

Lancaster County man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death, deputies say

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster County man wanted for murder in the shooting death of a man Aug. 1 turned himself in Tuesday, officials said.

Timothy “Tim Tim” Asantee McCain, 21, was served arrest warrants charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Kenneth Morehead Jr., 46, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

McCain, accompanied by a lawyer, surrendered Tuesday morning after deputies had warrants for his arrest since Monday, Barfield said.

Morehead died Aug. 1 after he was shot outside a home on Railroad Avenue near Kershaw, according to sheriff’s office documents and court records.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service