Crime
Lancaster County man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death, deputies say
A Lancaster County man wanted for murder in the shooting death of a man Aug. 1 turned himself in Tuesday, officials said.
Timothy “Tim Tim” Asantee McCain, 21, was served arrest warrants charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Kenneth Morehead Jr., 46, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
McCain, accompanied by a lawyer, surrendered Tuesday morning after deputies had warrants for his arrest since Monday, Barfield said.
Morehead died Aug. 1 after he was shot outside a home on Railroad Avenue near Kershaw, according to sheriff’s office documents and court records.
A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison if convicted.
