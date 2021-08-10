Crime

Person shot in parking lot near downtown Rock Hill; suspects sought, police say

Rock Hill, SC

A person was shot in a parking lot around noon just west of downtown Rock Hill on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim is in serious condition after being shot in a parking lot on Allen Street between Main Street and Black Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim has not been identified, Chavis said.

Police are seeking suspects who fled in a black sedan, Chavis said.

A large police presence remains nearby west of the downtown post office. The area is a block west of downtown Rock Hill south of Laurelwood Cemetery, and two blocks west of the city police department.

In the past month, Rock Hill police have investigated two shootings near the area and made arrests in both previous cases.

A pair of 15-year-old suspects were charged July 15 with shooting a 15-year-old victim on Laurel Street.

Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect for murder on July 28 for the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim on Laurel Street on July 26.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

