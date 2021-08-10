Man shot in Rock Hill over being ‘shorted’ on fentanyl during drug deal, warrants say

A York man is charged with attempted murder for shooting another man after the suspect claimed he was “shorted” in an alleged drug deal involving the illegal narcotic fentanyl, according to arrest warrants.

Additionally, the suspect had just been released from the York County jail on bond four days before the shooting, after arrests for drugs and guns, court records show.

The shooting happened Monday outside a motel on Riverview Road, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Darvin Wayne Capps, 39, was served Rock Hill Police Department arrest warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by someone convicted of a violent crime, illegal carrying of a gun, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle, documents show.

The warrants state, “The attack was unprovoked and occurred during an alleged drug deal where the defendant was purchasing drugs from the victim inside the victim’s vehicle.”

“The victim was shot by the defendant due to a retaliation for being shorted on fentanyl,” the warrants state.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The victim was shot in the back, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Capps was denied bond Tuesday after a hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court on the attempted murder charge from Monday’s shooting and will be transferred to the York County jail pending trial, according to court officials and court records.

A conviction for attempted murder in South Carolina carries up to 30 years in a S.C. Department of Corrections prison.

According to the warrants, Capps has previous convictions for assault with intent to kill and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

York County court records show Capps was released from the York County jail on $40,000 bail on Aug. 5., after he was arrested July 30 for three weapons charges and a drug charge.