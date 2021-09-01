Crime

Man found shot in car near southern edge of Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill, SC

A man was shot Tuesday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The victim, 30, had life-threatening injuries. He was found shot several times in a car in the 300 block of Heckle Boulevard, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim was found after 10:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of the car, Chavis said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center hospital.

The man’s identity and condition were not released Wednesday morning.

No other details about the incident were available.

Patrol units, forensics, and detectives were at the scene through Wednesday morning but no arrests have been made.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

