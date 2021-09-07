Lancaster police officer fires gun at suspect in Labor Day incident; SLED investigating

An investigation is ongoing after a South Carolina police officer fired his gun at a suspect during a traffic stop on Labor Day, officials said.

The Lancaster officer fired after the suspect allegedly tried to hit the officer with a vehicle while fleeing the traffic stop, according to a statement from the Lancaster Police Department.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED was called by Lancaster police to investigate because the officer fired his weapon, Crosby said.

The suspect, Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, remains uncaught, said Lancaster police and SLED.

The officer who fired his gun has not been identified.

Suspect fled after traffic stop, police say

Lancaster police spokesperson Kayla Vaughn said in a statement the officer saw Clinton driving recklessly on the S.C. 9 Bypass Monday.

Police have warrants charging Clinton with attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and speeding.

“Once the vehicle was stopped, the officer attempted to make contact with the driver, who then tried to strike the officer with the vehicle,” Vaughn said in the statement. “The officer discharged his firearm and was able to avoid contact with the vehicle.”

The vehicle fled to a nearby street before the suspect got out and fled on foot, according to Vaughan and SLED.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the search.

The incident Monday was the 27th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED.

Check back for updates on this developing story.