14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting incident.

Rock Hill police have charged a 14-year-old with attempted murder after shots were fired at a car with two people inside, officials said.

Police say the teenager was riding a bicycle when the shots were fired.

The name of the juvenile has not been released because of his age.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. Sept. 10 on Workman Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call and determined through the investigation that a male suspect riding a bicycle fired at two people in a Mercedes car, Chavis said.

The people in the car were not hurt, Chavis said.

The car was damaged, and the suspect dropped the bicycle and fled on foot, Chavis said.

Detectives secured arrest warrants against the suspect and located him Thursday, Chavis said. The suspect is charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person under age 18, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, Chavis said.

The suspect was taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice after arrest, Chavis said.

A detention hearing in York County Family Court is pending, police and prosecutors said.

The arrest of juveniles in Rock Hill shooting incidents is the third since July, police and court records show.

In mid-July two 15-year-old suspects were charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old victim on Laurel Street. Then in late July in an unrelated case, a 15-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old who was in an SUV on Main Street.