New principal named for middle school in Fort Mill

Gold Hill Middle School has a new leader.

Christine McNeil is replacing Matthew Wallace as the school’s principal. Wallace moved back to his home state of Washington to work in administration, according to the Fort Mill school district.

McNeil has 21 years’ experience in education, having worked as a teacher, curriculum coordinator and assistant principal.

McNeil joined Fort Mill in 2006 as the assistant principal at Gold Hill Middle and has most recently been serving as an assistant principal at Fort Mill Middle School, according to the district.

“Christine is an outstanding educator that truly puts the needs and well-being of her students first,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps in a statement from Fort Mill school district. ”Having previously served at Gold Hill Middle School as an administrator, she will make the transition for students and parents a smooth one as we start the new year.”