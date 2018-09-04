Curious about Rock Hill’s new charter school opening in 2019? Find out more this week

Rock Hill parents are invited to learn more about the options offered at a new charter school coming to Rock Hill.

Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019. School officials will answer parent questions during a forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at Legion Collegiate Academy enrollment center, 1348 Ebenezer Road, suite 101.

The school’s committee wants to rezone 49 acres on Mt. Holly Road, between Country Club Estates and Southland Park.

Legion Collegiate Academy students will attend either a morning or afternoon session focused on traditional high school subjects and college-level classes. The students also will take two online elective courses, according to Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, which will manage the school.

In the afternoon, student-athletes will receive sports training. The goal is for students to be home by 5 p.m., school officials say.

Students will have a chance to complete high school and simultaneously take courses for college credit. They also could earn up to two years worth of college credit, plus have opportunities for academic and athletic scholarships.

Other parent question forums are schedule at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 at the enrollment center.

Legion can accommodate up to 600 students. The LCA Enrollment Center is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, visit LegionCollegiateAcademy.org.

Rock Hill has two other charter schools, Riverwalk Academy and York Preparatory Academy.