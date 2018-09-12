Chester, Lancaster county schools to close ahead of Florence

Chester County schools are closed Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Florence.

Lancaster County School District officials announced Wednesday that schools will be closed Friday due to possible high winds and flooding.

The Chester County district posted this statement to Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

“Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Florence and shelters opening in two of our schools on Thursday, Chester County School District will be closed on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14. We encourage you to be weather-aware and pay attention to updates from Chester County Emergency Management as Hurricane Florence approaches. Chester County School District will continue to closely monitor the predicted path and potential impact of Hurricane Florence in conjunction with local and state officials.”

SIGN UP

Under state law, students have to make up the first three days of missed school. The next scheduled make-up days for Chester County are Nov. 21 and Feb. 18, 2019.







Rock Hill school district officials said in a statement Wednesday that schools will remain open on Thursday. The Fort Mill, Clover and York school districts are also holding classes Thursday. An announcement has not yet been made regarding Friday.

Clinton College in Rock Hill evacuated the campus as of noon Tuesday. The college plans to reopen on Sept. 17.

Winthrop University and York Technical College are open Thursday.

Several local football games and other events have been moved, postponed or canceled due to the storm.