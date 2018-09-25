New elementary, secondary education leaders chosen for Chester County

The Chester County School District has two new education leaders.

Tammy Graham has been named the executive director of early childhood and elementary education. Graham has 23 years’ experience in public education, serving as a teacher, a district level instructional coach, an assistant principal, a principal and the director of assessments.

Shemmicca Moore is the new executive director of secondary education. She has been in education for 15 years as a middle school teacher, an elementary and middle school assistant principal, a principal and an elementary math program director. Moore has also worked in the state department of education as a federal priority schools program manager.

Moore was also an adjunct professor at Remington College.

Graham and Moore start their new roles on Oct. 1.