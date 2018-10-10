Some York County region schools closed ahead of Hurricane Michael

Rock Hill and York schools are closed Thursday due to Hurricane Michael. After school programs are also canceled.

A statement from the Rock Hill school district reads: “Advisories from the South Carolina Department of Education regulate when school buses can safely travel, and projected wind speeds throughout the day tomorrow exceed the levels set for safe bus travel. This decision has been made after consultation with York County Emergency Management, area school district leaders, and our on-call meteorologist.”

The Fort Mill school district is open as normal. No announcement had been made Wednesday afternoon for the Clover school district.

Rains expected to be “very heavy” Thursday from Hurricane Michael could drop as much as 6 inches on York, Chester and Lancaster counties, weather officials said.

The three counties are all under a flash flood watch and both York and Chester counties are under a tropical storm watch; wind gusts could reach 50 mph Thursday, officials said.

The Lancaster County School District is closed Thursday along with county offices due to the storm. All recreation activities, including after school events, are also canceled Thursday, according to the county.

The Chester County School District is also closed Thursday.

York Preparatory Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, is also closed Thursday. Riverwalk Academy in Rock Hill is also closed.

York Technical College, Winthrop University and Clinton College had not made any closing announcements as of Wednesday afternoon.