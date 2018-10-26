Rock Hill schools crack down on security, begin random searches, after guns found

The Rock Hill school district has started on-campus weapons screenings after several guns were found in high schools, said Superintendent Bill Cook.

“In recent weeks, a heightened awareness and vigilance by students and staff has resulted in weapons being found on high school campuses,” Cook said.

“This is alarming, yet comforting to recognize our students and staff feel safe to share information that helps to make our campuses more secure,” Cook said.

The random screenings, put in place this week, can include asking students to go through their book bags, metal detector wands and other efforts, Cook said.

Cook said the decision to implement random weapons screenings came after talking with district and school administration, including the principals.

“As allowed by state law and board policy, we will begin random on-campus weapons screenings as a means to help deter or prevent weapons from being brought on to school grounds,” he said.

The district is also taking steps to increase security at Rock Hill and Northwestern high schools, Cook said.

Those schools were built at a different time, and with different requirements than others in Rock Hill, and have multiple entry points, he said.

Within two weeks, construction will begin at both high schools on welcome centers, to create a single entrance into a main office for all visitors, Cook said.

He said the centers, part of district-wide improvements outlined in Rock Hill’s 2015 bond referendum, should be complete by winter break.

In the meantime, Cook said, Rock Hill and Northwestern’s principals have been allowed to add a security associate to help monitor activity in the schools. He said the associate may not necessarily be a uniformed officer.

The district is also relaunching its “See Something / Do Something” campaign, Cook said. He said the district is promoting the effort in schools and encouraging anyone to share information on potential threats.

“We want people to be active in this conversation,” Cook said.

Cook said tips have already led to intervention in situations.

Earlier this month, an unloaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Northwestern. The weapon was discovered when a student came forward and shared a tip with a staff member and a school resource officer, the school told parents.

Northwestern Principal Hezekiah Massey commended the student for coming forward.

In September, Tony Alexander Lopez, 18, was accused of having a loaded pistol in his book bag and showing it to another student on the Northwestern campus.

Police were notified after a student told a school resource officer about the other student having the gun, school officials said.

Lopez was arrested.

It is against state law to bring a weapon onto school property. Students who do may face expulsion, arrest and prosecution, the Rock Hill district said.

Rock Hill school district leaders have taken other steps to improve security.

They include updating video surveillance and alarm systems, implementing background checks for volunteers, developing emergency response procedures that are specific to the situation and increasing trainings and drills for students and staff.

During the past five years, the Rock Hill school district has invested more than $8 million to improve school security.

Changes include structural upgrades to buildings, bus cameras, security fences and access control gates and a district-wide ID badge system with electronic door locks, district officials said. The safety measures vary at each school.

Cook said safety drills with students and staff focus on teaching them to respond to what-if situations, such as if their normal exit is blocked during an emergency, and on problem-solving.

“We are creating a culture within our schools and continue to build relationships with individual students,” Cook said. “We’re creating those opportunities for kids and teachers to have to think through those drills.”

Each school has a safety committee that works to address issues specific to that school, Cook said.

“Each school has some uniqueness to it that it needs to address,” he said.

Parents, community members or students who have a safety or security-related tip may submit them via anonymous two-way text messages, by phone and online through the school website, according to the district.

Concerns may also be shared on the district’s risk, security and emergency management department website.

Next month, Rock Hill schools plan to host a district safety and security summit with law enforcement, families and members of the community, Cook said.