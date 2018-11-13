York Technical College’s ‘Wintermester’ offers new online option for students

York Technical College in Rock Hill is offering its first Wintermester, a four-week term of online courses from late December to early January.

The courses will run Dec. 17 to Jan. 11, 2019. They are offered to current York Tech students and visiting students who are enrolled at other colleges and universities.

New students may also enroll in the online winter courses, but must first apply on York Tech’s website.

The registration deadline is Dec. 14.

The courses are to be completed online rather than on campus, according to York Tech.

Wintermester offers about 20 courses for students, according to York Tech.

The college’s tuition rate is applied to winter courses.

For York and Chester County residents, the cost is $531 per course, according to York Tech. Course fees are waived.

“Wintermester is an incredible opportunity, because students can catch up or get ahead on their degree with online courses completed in just four weeks,” said Stacey Moore, the college’s executive vice president for academic and student affairs.

To learn more, and to see a list of available courses, visit York Tech’s Wintermester website or call enrollment services at 803-327-8008 or 1-800-922-TECH (8324).