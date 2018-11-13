The C-SPAN bus visited Nation Ford High this week. Here’s what the students learned.

Nation Ford High School junior Maggie Kell learned Tuesday that C-SPAN is a resource for school projects and government news.

Kell, 17, joined her peers in a tour of C-SPAN’s bus, where they accessed interactive tablets with C-SPAN programs and learned how the tools can help in the classroom. The students also sat in the area used for taped and live C-SPAN programs and were introduced to the resources available through C-SPAN’s classroom, a free membership service for students and teachers.

“The bus itself is an interactive, fun way for students to learn about the resource,” said Doug Hemmig, spokesperson for C-SPAN. “They walk away with a new resource they can access not only in the classroom, but at home.”

C-SPAN offers a video library and other content for students to use for their American history and government studies, prepare to vote for the first time, and get ready for college, Hemmig said. Teachers also can access lesson plans and classroom content.

Since 1993, the C-SPAN bus has traveled across the nation visiting schools and community events. The bus has reached 38,000 teachers and 838,000 students, traveled 1.2 million miles and attended 8,000 events in all 50 states.

The bus is traveling on a Top Teachers Tour this month through several states, including South Carolina. The bus visits teachers who are chosen by their state social studies associations for “their commitment to excellence and leadership in the field,” according to a release from C-SPAN.

“We are honored to recognize the work of these outstanding social studies educators,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN education relations manager in a prepared statement. “We hope to support their continued efforts in developing civically engaged youth.”

One of those teachers is Nation Ford High School’s Dawn Lisk, who teaches advanced placement U.S. history.

Lisk said the bus is a way for students to get information. She said the C-SPAN video clips are available for students to use for projects and are often used in the classroom. Students also can take advantage of C-SPAN’s tools to study for their advanced placement exam.

“Anything that can be interactive is really good for them,” Lisk said. “Being named a Top Teacher is a great honor. I’ve had fantastic children and Fort Mill is a fantastic community. The parental support we have is amazing.”

In the local area, C-SPAN partners with Spectrum to offer commercial-free coverage of government events and bring the bus to local high school students. After stopping at Nation Ford in Fort Mill Tuesday morning, the bus headed to Sumter Tuesday afternoon.

This year, C-SPAN’s documentary competition StudentCam will challenge students to answer “What does it mean to be an American?” The competition awards $100,000 in prize money.