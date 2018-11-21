How do you cook a turkey? Fort Mill first-graders weigh in

Some say you have to hunt a turkey first. Some say you have to buy one at the store. They all want to eat it.

First-grade students at Tega Cay Elementary School in Fort Mill shared, in unedited responses, how they would cook a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

From Claire Honeycutt’s first grade class:

“First, I will go hunt a Turkey. And I will look for won I want a lot. Then I will tac it home and I will eet it up!”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abby

“First, I wood buy a turkey. Then, you tae him home and cook him up. Last, we can stuff him up with me and you.”

Jennings

“First, I will buy a turkey. And take it home with me. And I’ll take it to the stove. And cook it. Last, when it’s done I’ll take it out and have thanksgivin meal.”

Henry

“First, I will find a thrky and I will cill it with my brothers weapn. And I will bring it homue. Last, I will ete it.”

Livia

“First, I wll go to the stor. Next, we bake the turkey. Last, we eat the tarcy.”

Faith

“First, go to the store and cook it. And then I will stuff it. Then, I will eat it.”

Taylor

“First, we get the turkey at the store. Next, we bak the turkey. Last, we eat the turkey YUM.”

Ellie

“First, I want to by a turkey and pul the feths off. Next, then I wud clen the turkey and sel the turkey. And bake the turkey. Last, I wud eat the turkey.”

Karina

“First, I wad get a baskt. Next, put the turkey in the baskt. Last, cook it and eat it.”

Hudson

“First, we by a turkey. Next, I put sauss on it. Last, I will eat the Turkey.”

Ryan

“First, Hut for a turkey. Next, you tac the turkey hom. Last, you cok the turkey. Happy Tsaciving!”

Tommy

“First, I will find a turkey and I will cill it with my broom. Next, I will bring it homue. Last, I will ete it.”

Cam

“First, I wud bye it then I bring it home. Next, I wud cook it. Last, I woud eat it.”

Jacob

“First, you hut a turkey if you want to make it dede you have to shoot it down. Next, I would bake it for 5:56 mints. Last, I wot eat it to.”

Elyse

“First, get a turkey. Next, I will cook the turkey on the uven. Last, but not leest, I will eat the Turkey.”

Diego

“First, git a turkey at a stoor. Next, I think kook it. Last, eat the Turkey. Happe thasgiving.”

Sophie

“First, we have to get a turkey. Next we have to cook the turkey. Last, we eat the turkey.”

Shayan

“First, we got a trkey. Then we tock it home. Then put sezing on the turkey. Next, get a pan. Then get cucumbrs. Last, then put the trkey in the ovn.”

Hadley