Fort Mill district sets half day for wintry weather make-up

Fort Mill students will be in class for half a day on Jan. 18.

The make-up day is to replace Dec. 10 due to schools being closed during wintry weather. All York County school districts were closed that day.

Elementary school students will dismiss at 11 a.m., followed by middle school at 11:35 a.m. and high school at 12:40 p.m., according to the Fort Mill school district.

“In order to allow our high school teachers time to make the transition to the second semester and previously planned professional development activities to take place, the district will operate on a modified early release schedule on Friday, January 18,” reads a statement from the district.

