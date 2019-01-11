Education

Fort Mill district sets half day for wintry weather make-up

By Amanda Harris

January 11, 2019 03:22 PM

A winter storm in the York County area on Dec. 9, 2018 left dangerous road conditions, causing schools to close the next day.
FORT MILL, SC

Fort Mill students will be in class for half a day on Jan. 18.

The make-up day is to replace Dec. 10 due to schools being closed during wintry weather. All York County school districts were closed that day.

Elementary school students will dismiss at 11 a.m., followed by middle school at 11:35 a.m. and high school at 12:40 p.m., according to the Fort Mill school district.

“In order to allow our high school teachers time to make the transition to the second semester and previously planned professional development activities to take place, the district will operate on a modified early release schedule on Friday, January 18,” reads a statement from the district.

Freezing rain and sleet showered York County Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving slick streets and layers of ice on trees and sidewalks.

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and family in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

