Riverwalk Academy in Rock Hill names elementary, middle Teachers of Year

Riverwalk Academy, a public K-9 charter school in Rock Hill, has named the elementary and middle school teachers of the year.

Special education and math teacher Elizabeth Slifer was named Riverwalk’s 2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year. Leonia Bowman, who teaches second grade at Riverwalk, is the 2019 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

“I truly enjoy teaching and having a positive impact on my students lives. I also enjoy coming to work every day and being around an awesome work family and students,” Bowman said in a prepared statement.

Bowman earned her degree in psychology in 2008 from the University of South Carolina-Upstate and her Masters in Education in 2012 from Ashford University, according to a statement from Riverwalk. She joined Riverwalk Academy in 2017.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

“Mrs. Bowman works very hard with her students daily. She is dedicated to helping them succeed in all parts of their education but especially reading,” reads a statement from Riverwalk staff. “She devotes time to certain students that may need the extra help with certain lessons or activities. She loves each student equally and strives to help each one succeed, no matter the circumstance.”

Slifer graduated in 2017 from the University of North Carolina Greensboro where she earned a degree in special education, according to a release from Riverwalk. Slifer joined Riverwalk Academy after graduating.

“Since joining Riverwalk Academy in 2017, Ms. Slifer has made a lasting impact on our students and to her colleagues,” Robert Compton, Riverwalk Academy’s Head of School, said in a prepared statement.





“I am still in shock that I am named Riverwalk Academy’s 2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year,” Slifer said in a prepared statement. “Riverwalk Academy is an amazing school and I am surrounded by staff, administrators and students who make me enjoy the profession of teaching more and more every day.”



